Essegian leads Nebraska against No. 12 Michigan after 20-point game

Michigan Wolverines (20-6, 12-3 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (17-10, 7-9 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cornhuskers -1.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska hosts No. 12 Michigan after Connor Essegian scored 20 points in Nebraska’s 89-72 loss to the Penn State Nittany Lions.

The Cornhuskers are 10-3 on their home court. Nebraska has a 0-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wolverines are 12-3 in conference play. Michigan ranks third in the Big Ten with 16.5 assists per game led by Tre Donaldson averaging 3.9.

Nebraska scores 75.7 points per game, 4.5 more points than the 71.2 Michigan allows. Michigan averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Nebraska gives up.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brice Williams is averaging 19.4 points for the Cornhuskers. Juwan Gary is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

Donaldson is averaging 12.3 points and 3.9 assists for the Wolverines. Vladislav Goldin is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 5-5, averaging 73.1 points, 28.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Wolverines: 7-3, averaging 74.0 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.