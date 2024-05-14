ESPN announces Jason Kelce’s hiring. He will be part of the ‘Monday Night Football’ pregame show

NEW YORK (AP) — Jason Kelce is officially a member of ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown” team.

ESPN announced Kelce had signed a multiyear agreement on Tuesday during a presentation to advertisers in New York. He will also be a part of ESPN’s Super Bowl week coverage.

Kelce will replace Robert Griffin III, who will continue with the network as a college football analyst. Scott Van Pelt became the host of the “Monday Night Football” pregame show last season with Marcus Spears and Ryan Clark as the other analysts.

“Monday Night Football’s” regular-season opener will be on Sept. 9, when the NFC champion San Francisco 49ers host Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets.

Kelce played 13 years for the Eagles and was the most sought-after former player by the networks for the upcoming season. He participated in last year’s NFL Broadcasting and Media Workshop, which used to be known as the “Broadcast Bootcamp.”

Kelce is expected to continue doing his “New Heights” podcast with his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

