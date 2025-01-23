Erikstrup leads Grand Canyon against Southern Utah after 20-point outing

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (3-14, 1-3 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (17-2, 4-0 WAC)

Phoenix; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon takes on Southern Utah after Laura Erikstrup scored 20 points in Grand Canyon’s 57-53 victory over the Tarleton State Texans.

The Antelopes are 12-0 on their home court. Grand Canyon is fifth in the WAC with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Erikstrup averaging 4.5.

The Thunderbirds are 1-3 in WAC play.

Grand Canyon’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Southern Utah allows. Southern Utah averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Grand Canyon gives up.

The Antelopes and Thunderbirds meet Thursday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erikstrup is scoring 15.8 points per game with 7.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Antelopes. Alyssa Durazo-Frescas is averaging 15.5 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 45.9% over the last 10 games.

Ava Uhrich is scoring 10.3 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Thunderbirds. Daylani Ballena is averaging 9.6 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 40.4% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 10-0, averaging 80.3 points, 31.1 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 13.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.2 points per game.

Thunderbirds: 2-8, averaging 61.0 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.