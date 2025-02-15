Elon visits UNC Wilmington on 3-game road skid

Elon Phoenix (15-11, 6-7 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (21-5, 11-2 CAA)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seahawks -7.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Elon will attempt to end its three-game road losing streak when the Phoenix face UNC Wilmington.

The Seahawks have gone 14-2 at home. UNC Wilmington leads the CAA averaging 80.4 points and is shooting 47.0%.

The Phoenix are 6-7 against conference opponents. Elon ranks seventh in college basketball with 37.8 rebounds per game. Matthew Van Komen leads the Phoenix with 8.4.

UNC Wilmington scores 80.4 points, 12.0 more per game than the 68.4 Elon allows. Elon averages 73.8 points per game, 3.8 more than the 70.0 UNC Wilmington gives up.

The Seahawks and Phoenix face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Newby averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, scoring 15.3 points while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc. Jake Murphy is averaging 15 points over the past 10 games.

Nick Dorn is averaging 15.2 points for the Phoenix. Sam Sherry is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 9-1, averaging 80.3 points, 34.9 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Phoenix: 4-6, averaging 70.2 points, 34.0 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.