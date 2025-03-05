Elon visits Northeastern following Preston’s 31-point performance

Elon Phoenix (14-13, 8-8 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (2-23, 1-15 CAA)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Elon takes on Northeastern after Raven Preston scored 31 points in Elon’s 70-69 win against the North Carolina A&T Aggies.

The Huskies are 1-10 on their home court. Northeastern has a 2-17 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Phoenix are 8-8 in conference games. Elon ranks sixth in the CAA scoring 27.9 points per game in the paint led by Dereje Hannah averaging 8.0.

Northeastern’s average of 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Elon gives up. Elon averages 59.0 points per game, 9.7 fewer points than the 68.7 Northeastern gives up.

The Huskies and Phoenix square off Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yirsy Queliz is shooting 29.2% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 11.6 points. Abigail Jegede is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

Preston is shooting 38.4% and averaging 12.2 points for the Phoenix. Kamryn Doty is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 1-9, averaging 51.3 points, 25.5 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Phoenix: 3-7, averaging 53.1 points, 30.1 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 35.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.