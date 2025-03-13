Elon takes on Towson in CAA Tournament

Towson Tigers (11-19, 9-10 CAA) vs. Elon Phoenix (15-14, 9-9 CAA)

Washington; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Elon and Towson meet in the CAA Tournament.

The Phoenix are 9-9 against CAA opponents and 6-5 in non-conference play. Elon allows 62.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.1 points per game.

The Tigers are 9-10 against CAA teams. Towson averages 16.3 turnovers per game and is 4-4 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Elon averages 58.9 points per game, 3.4 fewer points than the 62.3 Towson allows. Towson averages 59.5 points per game, 2.5 fewer than the 62.0 Elon gives up.

The teams play each other for the second time this season. Elon won the last meeting 45-41 on Feb. 9. Iycez Adams scored 12 to help lead Elon to the victory, and Khady Leye scored 10 points for Towson.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kamryn Doty is shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc with 0.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, while averaging four points. Raven Preston is averaging 13.3 points and seven rebounds over the last 10 games.

India Johnston is averaging 12 points for the Tigers. Anasia Staton is averaging 11.9 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 4-6, averaging 54.8 points, 28.7 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 61.2 points, 35.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.