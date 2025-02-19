Elon takes on Towson following Simpkins’ 32-point game

Towson Tigers (18-9, 13-1 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (16-11, 7-7 CAA)

Elon, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Elon hosts Towson after TK Simpkins scored 32 points in Elon’s 81-70 win against the UNC Wilmington Seahawks.

The Phoenix have gone 9-3 at home. Elon is 3-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.5 turnovers per game.

The Tigers are 13-1 against CAA opponents. Towson scores 68.6 points and has outscored opponents by 3.3 points per game.

Elon is shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 42.8% Towson allows to opponents. Towson averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Elon allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Dorn is averaging 15.2 points for the Phoenix. Simpkins is averaging 16 points over the last 10 games.

Tyler Tejada is scoring 16.4 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists for the Tigers. Dylan Williamson is averaging 15.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 4-6, averaging 70.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Tigers: 10-0, averaging 70.1 points, 33.1 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.