Elon hosts William & Mary after Nascimento’s 24-point showing

William & Mary Tribe (8-10, 5-2 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (11-7, 5-2 CAA)

Elon, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary plays Elon after Bella Nascimento scored 24 points in William & Mary’s 58-47 victory over the Towson Tigers.

The Phoenix are 7-1 on their home court. Elon is 3-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Tribe are 5-2 in CAA play. William & Mary ranks ninth in the CAA scoring 25.7 points per game in the paint led by Jana Sallman averaging 8.0.

Elon’s average of 3.8 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 5.8 per game William & Mary allows. William & Mary averages 60.6 points per game, 2.8 fewer than the 63.4 Elon allows to opponents.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Raven Preston is scoring 11.6 points per game and averaging 8.8 rebounds for the Phoenix. Kamryn Doty is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Nascimento is scoring 15.2 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Tribe. Kayla Rolph is averaging 10.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 7-3, averaging 60.0 points, 35.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points per game.

Tribe: 6-4, averaging 64.9 points, 31.9 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.