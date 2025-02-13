Elon hosts N.C. A&T following Lamothe’s 20-point game

North Carolina A&T Aggies (4-21, 0-12 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (15-10, 6-6 CAA)

Elon, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phoenix -12.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T visits Elon after Jahnathan Lamothe scored 20 points in N.C. A&T’s 66-62 loss to the Campbell Fighting Camels.

The Phoenix have gone 9-2 at home. Elon is sixth in college basketball with 38.1 rebounds led by Matthew Van Komen averaging 8.4.

The Aggies are 0-12 against conference opponents. N.C. A&T is seventh in the CAA with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Lamothe averaging 6.5.

Elon averages 74.4 points per game, 4.5 fewer points than the 78.9 N.C. A&T gives up. N.C. A&T has shot at a 41.3% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 39.4% shooting opponents of Elon have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Dorn is averaging 15.2 points for the Phoenix. Sam Sherry is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

Ryan Forrest is shooting 39.9% and averaging 19.1 points for the Aggies. Lamothe is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 4-6, averaging 70.8 points, 34.7 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Aggies: 0-10, averaging 68.6 points, 30.5 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.