Elon hosts Bracone and N.C. A&T

North Carolina A&T Aggies (17-9, 13-2 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (13-13, 7-8 CAA)

Elon, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T faces Elon after Maleia Bracone scored 20 points in N.C. A&T’s 67-64 win against the UNC Wilmington Seahawks.

The Phoenix are 7-6 on their home court. Elon is 4-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Aggies are 13-2 in CAA play. N.C. A&T is fourth in the CAA scoring 63.3 points per game and is shooting 41.2%.

Elon is shooting 38.0% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 36.4% N.C. A&T allows to opponents. N.C. A&T has shot at a 41.2% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points greater than the 39.9% shooting opponents of Elon have averaged.

The Phoenix and Aggies match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Raven Preston is scoring 11.5 points per game and averaging 8.7 rebounds for the Phoenix. Kamryn Doty is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Bracone is shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 10.5 points, 3.8 assists and two steals. Jordyn Dorsey is averaging 14.4 points, 4.6 assists and 2.3 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 3-7, averaging 53.0 points, 30.6 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points per game.

Aggies: 8-2, averaging 66.6 points, 36.1 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.