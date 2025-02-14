Elon faces UNC Wilmington on 3-game road slide

Elon Phoenix (15-11, 6-7 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (21-5, 11-2 CAA)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Elon hits the road against UNC Wilmington looking to stop its three-game road skid.

The Seahawks are 14-2 in home games. UNC Wilmington is the top team in the CAA with 35.8 points in the paint led by Khamari McGriff averaging 8.7.

The Phoenix are 6-7 in conference games. Elon is fifth in the CAA allowing 68.4 points while holding opponents to 39.5% shooting.

UNC Wilmington averages 80.4 points, 12.0 more per game than the 68.4 Elon allows. Elon averages 73.8 points per game, 3.8 more than the 70.0 UNC Wilmington gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Moore is averaging 8.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Seahawks. Donovan Newby is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

TJ Simpkins is averaging 14.6 points and 1.5 steals for the Phoenix. Sam Sherry is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 9-1, averaging 80.3 points, 34.9 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Phoenix: 4-6, averaging 70.2 points, 34.0 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.