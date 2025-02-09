Elon faces Towson for conference matchup

Elon Phoenix (11-9, 5-4 CAA) at Towson Tigers (6-15, 4-6 CAA)

Towson, Maryland; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Khady Leye and Towson host Raven Preston and Elon in CAA play Sunday.

The Tigers are 4-5 on their home court. Towson has a 5-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Phoenix are 5-4 against CAA opponents. Elon is eighth in the CAA scoring 60.3 points per game and is shooting 37.6%.

Towson scores 59.2 points per game, 4.2 fewer points than the 63.4 Elon gives up. Elon averages 60.3 points per game, 4.2 fewer than the 64.5 Towson allows to opponents.

The Tigers and Phoenix face off Sunday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: India Johnston is averaging 11.7 points for the Tigers. Anasia Staton is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Maraja Pass is averaging 4.3 points for the Phoenix. Jayda Angel is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 59.8 points, 35.8 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.0 points per game.

Phoenix: 6-4, averaging 60.8 points, 36.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.