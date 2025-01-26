Elon faces Drexel on 5-game win streak

Elon Phoenix (11-6, 5-1 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (8-8, 4-2 CAA)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Elon seeks to keep its five-game win streak intact when the Phoenix take on Drexel.

The Dragons are 7-1 in home games. Drexel has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Phoenix have gone 5-1 against CAA opponents. Elon is 4-0 in one-possession games.

Drexel is shooting 38.9% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 38.8% Elon allows to opponents. Elon has shot at a 39.6% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points less than the 41.1% shooting opponents of Drexel have averaged.

The Dragons and Phoenix meet Sunday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amaris Baker is scoring 18.7 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Dragons. Cara McCormack is averaging 9.2 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 42.0% over the past 10 games.

Jayda Angel is shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, while averaging 10.6 points and 1.5 steals. Raven Preston is averaging 10.5 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 5-5, averaging 58.7 points, 28.4 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points per game.

Phoenix: 7-3, averaging 60.6 points, 34.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points.

