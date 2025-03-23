Elon and Army square off in CBI Tournament matchup

Army Black Knights (16-15, 10-9 Patriot League) vs. Elon Phoenix (17-15, 8-11 CAA)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Elon and Army meet in the College Basketball Invitational.

The Phoenix are 8-11 against CAA opponents and 9-4 in non-conference play. Elon is 3-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.6 turnovers per game.

The Black Knights’ record in Patriot League play is 10-9. Army is second in the Patriot League with 14.1 assists per game led by Ryan Curry averaging 3.5.

Elon’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Army gives up. Army has shot at a 44.1% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 40.5% shooting opponents of Elon have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Dorn averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, scoring 15.2 points while shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc. TK Simpkins is averaging 16.4 points over the past 10 games.

Jalen Rucker is averaging 17.8 points, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Black Knights. Curry is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 3-7, averaging 70.7 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Black Knights: 4-6, averaging 68.6 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.