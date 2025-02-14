Elisaldez leads Chattanooga against Samford after 21-point performance

Chattanooga Mocs (12-11, 7-3 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (9-16, 4-5 SoCon)

Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga takes on Samford after Caia Elisaldez scored 21 points in Chattanooga’s 69-39 win against the Mercer Bears.

The Bulldogs have gone 7-4 in home games. Samford is fourth in the SoCon in rebounding with 30.8 rebounds. Emily Bowman leads the Bulldogs with 8.5 boards.

The Mocs are 7-3 against conference opponents. Chattanooga ranks fifth in the SoCon shooting 30.5% from 3-point range.

Samford scores 68.0 points, 12.6 more per game than the 55.4 Chattanooga allows. Chattanooga averages 61.0 points per game, 12.0 fewer points than the 73.0 Samford allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sierra Godbolt is averaging five points and 3.6 assists for the Bulldogs. Claire Johnson is averaging 14.6 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 47.7% over the past 10 games.

Elisaldez is scoring 13.4 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Mocs. Gianna Corbitt is averaging 9.9 points and 7.9 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 65.5 points, 27.6 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Mocs: 7-3, averaging 60.7 points, 28.5 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.