Elisaldez and Chattanooga host Western Carolina

Western Carolina Catamounts (11-12, 1-7 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (10-11, 5-3 SoCon)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga hosts Western Carolina after Caia Elisaldez scored 20 points in Chattanooga’s 58-50 loss to the UNC Greensboro Spartans.

The Mocs are 7-4 in home games. Chattanooga is seventh in the SoCon with 7.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Brooke Anya averaging 1.6.

The Catamounts are 1-7 in SoCon play. Western Carolina is 2-0 in one-possession games.

Chattanooga’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Western Carolina allows. Western Carolina has shot at a 44.5% clip from the field this season, 6.6 percentage points greater than the 37.9% shooting opponents of Chattanooga have averaged.

The Mocs and Catamounts face off Saturday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gianna Corbitt is averaging 9.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Mocs. Elisaldez is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

Jada Burton is averaging 9.4 points and 5.2 assists for the Catamounts. Avyonce Carter is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 6-4, averaging 59.9 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.9 points per game.

Catamounts: 3-7, averaging 72.6 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.