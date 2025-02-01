Elisaldez and Chattanooga host Furman

Chattanooga Mocs (9-10, 4-2 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (12-10, 2-4 SoCon)

Travelers Rest, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga plays Furman after Caia Elisaldez scored 21 points in Chattanooga’s 57-54 loss to the Wofford Terriers.

The Paladins are 6-2 on their home court. Furman ranks second in the SoCon with 14.2 assists per game led by Tate Walters averaging 4.0.

The Mocs are 4-2 against SoCon opponents. Chattanooga is fifth in the SoCon with 12.1 assists per game led by Elisaldez averaging 4.6.

Furman averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 5.3 per game Chattanooga allows. Chattanooga averages 60.1 points per game, 3.0 fewer than the 63.1 Furman allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sydney Ryan averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Paladins, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Walters is shooting 39.4% and averaging 14.2 points over the past 10 games.

Elisaldez is averaging 11.7 points and 4.6 assists for the Mocs. Gianna Corbitt is averaging 11.6 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Paladins: 3-7, averaging 65.9 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Mocs: 5-5, averaging 58.9 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.2 points.

