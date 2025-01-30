El Moutaouakkil and Louisiana host Texas State

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (6-15, 4-5 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (12-9, 5-4 Sun Belt)

San Marcos, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -12.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana faces Texas State after Mostapha El Moutaouakkil scored 23 points in Louisiana’s 67-59 loss to the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

The Bobcats are 7-1 on their home court. Texas State is the top team in the Sun Belt with 37.1 points in the paint led by Tylan Pope averaging 9.4.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 4-5 against Sun Belt opponents. Louisiana is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Texas State is shooting 47.0% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 47.1% Louisiana allows to opponents. Louisiana’s 40.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points lower than Texas State has allowed to its opponents (43.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Pope is scoring 16.1 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 0.5 assists for the Bobcats. Tyler Morgan is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

Michael Thomas is averaging 5.4 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns. El Moutaouakkil is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 78.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 4-6, averaging 65.7 points, 28.1 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.