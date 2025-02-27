Ejim, Gonzaga Bulldogs to visit James, Pacific Tigers

Gonzaga Bulldogs (20-9, 15-3 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (13-15, 9-9 WCC)

Stockton, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yvonne Ejim and Gonzaga visit Anaya James and Pacific in WCC play Thursday.

The Tigers have gone 8-5 in home games. Pacific is seventh in the WCC with 21.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Elizabeth Elliott averaging 4.0.

The Bulldogs have gone 15-3 against WCC opponents. Gonzaga scores 68.4 points while outscoring opponents by 3.4 points per game.

Pacific’s average of 4.3 made 3-pointers per game is 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Gonzaga gives up. Gonzaga averages 68.4 points per game, 2.5 more than the 65.9 Pacific allows to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Liz Smith is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Tigers. James is averaging 13.7 points and 2.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Allie Turner averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 44.2% from beyond the arc. Ejim is shooting 49.4% and averaging 21.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 66.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 10.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 68.7 points, 38.1 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points.

