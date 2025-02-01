Ejim and Gonzaga host Pacific

Pacific Tigers (11-11, 7-5 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (14-8, 9-2 WCC)

Spokane, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga hosts Pacific after Yvonne Ejim scored 25 points in Gonzaga’s 64-48 win against the San Diego Toreros.

The Bulldogs are 8-2 on their home court. Gonzaga is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tigers are 7-5 against conference opponents. Pacific is sixth in the WCC scoring 65.0 points per game and is shooting 41.1%.

Gonzaga’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Pacific allows. Pacific averages 4.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Gonzaga gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allie Turner is shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 12.7 points and 3.9 assists. Ejim is shooting 53.4% and averaging 23.1 points over the past 10 games.

Liz Smith averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 31.4% from beyond the arc. Anaya James is shooting 46.6% and averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 71.5 points, 38.0 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 66.8 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 10.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

