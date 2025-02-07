Egger leads Yale against Cornell after 24-point game

Cornell Big Red (5-15, 1-6 Ivy League) at Yale Bulldogs (2-18, 1-6 Ivy League)

New Haven, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yale hosts Cornell after Mackenzie Egger scored 24 points in Yale’s 80-60 loss to the Pennsylvania Quakers.

The Bulldogs have gone 1-9 in home games. Yale is 2-1 in one-possession games.

The Big Red are 1-6 against Ivy League opponents.

Yale scores 53.9 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 61.2 Cornell allows. Cornell averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Yale allows.

The Bulldogs and Big Red square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Egger is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 9.6 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Avery Lee is averaging 0.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Emily Pape averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Red, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 26.8% from beyond the arc. Summer Parker-Hall is shooting 56.5% and averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 54.5 points, 26.1 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Big Red: 2-8, averaging 51.4 points, 25.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 3.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

