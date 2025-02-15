Egger and Yale host Princeton

Yale Bulldogs (2-20, 1-8 Ivy League) at Princeton Tigers (17-5, 8-1 Ivy League)

Princeton, New Jersey; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yale plays Princeton after Mackenzie Egger scored 22 points in Yale’s 71-59 loss to the Pennsylvania Quakers.

The Tigers have gone 10-0 in home games. Princeton has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bulldogs are 1-8 against Ivy League opponents. Yale has a 2-14 record against teams above .500.

Princeton is shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 47.7% Yale allows to opponents. Yale averages 4.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Princeton allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ashley Chea is averaging 13 points and 3.6 assists for the Tigers. Fadima Tall is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kiley Capstraw is averaging 5.7 points for the Bulldogs. Egger is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 66.0 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 49.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 53.4 points, 28.0 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.