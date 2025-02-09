Efosa-Aguebor leads Providence against No. 5 UConn after 27-point game

UConn Huskies (21-3, 12-0 Big East) at Providence Friars (10-15, 3-9 Big East)

Providence, Rhode Island; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Providence takes on No. 5 UConn after Grace Efosa-Aguebor scored 27 points in Providence’s 76-63 win over the DePaul Blue Demons.

The Friars are 7-5 in home games. Providence is ninth in the Big East with 26.2 points per game in the paint led by Olivia Olsen averaging 12.0.

The Huskies have gone 12-0 against Big East opponents. UConn ranks second in the Big East with 32.5 rebounds per game led by Sarah Strong averaging 7.8.

Providence’s average of 4.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game UConn allows. UConn has shot at a 51.0% clip from the field this season, 13.3 percentage points greater than the 37.7% shooting opponents of Providence have averaged.

The Friars and Huskies match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Efosa-Aguebor is averaging 14.1 points for the Friars. Olsen is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

Paige Bueckers is averaging 18.7 points, 4.4 assists and two steals for the Huskies. Strong is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 3-7, averaging 55.8 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points per game.

Huskies: 9-1, averaging 83.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 11.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 53.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.