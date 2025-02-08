Efosa-Aguebor and Providence host No. 5 UConn

UConn Huskies (21-3, 12-0 Big East) at Providence Friars (10-15, 3-9 Big East)

Providence, Rhode Island; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Providence faces No. 5 UConn after Grace Efosa-Aguebor scored 27 points in Providence’s 76-63 win over the DePaul Blue Demons.

The Friars have gone 7-5 in home games. Providence is ninth in the Big East with 26.2 points per game in the paint led by Olivia Olsen averaging 12.0.

The Huskies are 12-0 against conference opponents. UConn is the best team in the Big East giving up only 53.1 points per game while holding opponents to 36.1% shooting.

Providence makes 40.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than UConn has allowed to its opponents (36.1%). UConn has shot at a 51.0% rate from the field this season, 13.3 percentage points above the 37.7% shooting opponents of Providence have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Efosa-Aguebor is averaging 14.1 points for the Friars. Olsen is averaging 13.6 points and 8.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Azzi Fudd is shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 11.2 points. Sarah Strong is averaging 16.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.5 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 3-7, averaging 55.8 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points per game.

Huskies: 9-1, averaging 83.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 11.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 53.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.0 points.

