Edwards leads Georgia State against Appalachian State after 29-point outing

Appalachian State Mountaineers (16-9, 9-4 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (11-15, 6-7 Sun Belt)

Atlanta; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State hosts Appalachian State after Cesare Edwards scored 29 points in Georgia State’s 97-75 win over the Old Dominion Monarchs.

The Panthers have gone 8-6 in home games. Georgia State has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Mountaineers have gone 9-4 against Sun Belt opponents. Appalachian State leads the Sun Belt allowing only 62.4 points per game while holding opponents to 38.3% shooting.

Georgia State averages 75.6 points, 13.2 more per game than the 62.4 Appalachian State gives up. Appalachian State has shot at a 44.9% rate from the field this season, the same as opponents of Georgia State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas McMullen is averaging 10 points and 9.7 rebounds for the Panthers. Edwards is averaging 20.1 points over the last 10 games.

Myles Tate averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, scoring 16.4 points while shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc. CJ Huntley is shooting 49.6% and averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 81.1 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points per game.

Mountaineers: 8-2, averaging 68.0 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.