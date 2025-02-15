Edwards leads Georgia State against Appalachian State after 29-point game

Appalachian State Mountaineers (16-9, 9-4 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (11-15, 6-7 Sun Belt)

Atlanta; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -3.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State hosts Appalachian State after Cesare Edwards scored 29 points in Georgia State’s 97-75 victory over the Old Dominion Monarchs.

The Panthers have gone 8-6 in home games. Georgia State has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Mountaineers are 9-4 against Sun Belt opponents. Appalachian State is ninth in the Sun Belt with 13.0 assists per game led by Myles Tate averaging 5.7.

Georgia State scores 75.6 points, 13.2 more per game than the 62.4 Appalachian State allows. Appalachian State averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Georgia State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edwards is averaging 16 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Panthers. Toneari Lane is averaging 3.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Tate is scoring 16.4 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists for the Mountaineers. CJ Huntley is averaging 15.4 points and 9.9 rebounds while shooting 49.6% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 81.1 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points per game.

Mountaineers: 8-2, averaging 68.0 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points.

