Edwards and Vanderbilt host No. 17 Kentucky

Vanderbilt Commodores (17-8, 5-7 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (17-8, 6-6 SEC)

Lexington, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt plays No. 17 Kentucky after Jason Edwards scored 24 points in Vanderbilt’s 81-76 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Wildcats have gone 13-2 at home. Kentucky scores 85.9 points while outscoring opponents by 9.6 points per game.

The Commodores are 5-7 against SEC opponents. Vanderbilt scores 80.4 points and has outscored opponents by 7.8 points per game.

Kentucky makes 48.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than Vanderbilt has allowed to its opponents (45.9%). Vanderbilt averages 80.4 points per game, 4.1 more than the 76.3 Kentucky allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Otega Oweh is averaging 16 points and 1.5 steals for the Wildcats. Jaxson Robinson is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

Edwards is shooting 46.1% and averaging 17.7 points for the Commodores. Tyler Nickel is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 81.6 points, 33.5 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points per game.

Commodores: 4-6, averaging 74.1 points, 27.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.