Edwards and the Georgia State Panthers host conference foe Old Dominion

Old Dominion Monarchs (11-14, 7-5 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (10-15, 5-7 Sun Belt)

Atlanta; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cesare Edwards and Georgia State host Sean Durugordon and Old Dominion in Sun Belt play Thursday.

The Panthers are 7-6 in home games. Georgia State is fifth in the Sun Belt with 32.7 points per game in the paint led by Zarigue Nutter averaging 7.1.

The Monarchs are 7-5 in Sun Belt play. Old Dominion has a 3-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Georgia State is shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 43.6% Old Dominion allows to opponents. Old Dominion averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Georgia State allows.

The Panthers and Monarchs face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edwards is averaging 15.4 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Panthers. Toneari Lane is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games.

Robert Davis Jr. is shooting 35.3% and averaging 15.9 points for the Monarchs. Durugordon is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 79.6 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points per game.

Monarchs: 5-5, averaging 65.9 points, 34.8 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.