Edwards and Georgia State host James Madison

James Madison Dukes (11-9, 4-4 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (7-13, 3-5 Sun Belt)

Atlanta; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -7.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State takes on James Madison after Cesare Edwards scored 21 points in Georgia State’s 92-79 loss to the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The Panthers have gone 6-5 in home games. Georgia State is 3-10 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Dukes are 4-4 against Sun Belt opponents. James Madison is fourth in the Sun Belt giving up 69.3 points while holding opponents to 43.4% shooting.

Georgia State is shooting 42.1% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 43.4% James Madison allows to opponents. James Madison averages 72.8 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than the 79.9 Georgia State allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toneari Lane is shooting 30.3% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 14.6 points. Edwards is shooting 48.9% and averaging 17.4 points over the past 10 games.

Mark Freeman is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Dukes. Bryce Lindsay is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 70.8 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points per game.

Dukes: 5-5, averaging 68.8 points, 34.0 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.