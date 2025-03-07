Edokpaigbe, Seattle U Redhawks take on the Utah Tech Trailblazers

Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-23, 1-14 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (3-25, 0-15 WAC)

Seattle; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Emily Isaacson and Utah Tech take on Candy Edokpaigbe and Seattle U in WAC play.

The Redhawks have gone 1-10 at home. Seattle U is 1-21 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Trailblazers are 1-14 against WAC opponents. Utah Tech has a 4-16 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Seattle U’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game is 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game Utah Tech gives up. Utah Tech averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Seattle U gives up.

The Redhawks and Trailblazers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edokpaigbe is averaging 11 points and 1.7 steals for the Redhawks. Christeina Bryan is averaging 9.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Chardonnay Hartley is averaging 10.5 points, 6.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Trailblazers. Isaacson is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 0-10, averaging 56.5 points, 26.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points per game.

Trailblazers: 0-10, averaging 61.3 points, 28.3 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 35.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.