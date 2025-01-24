Edgecombe leads Baylor against Utah

Baylor Bears (12-6, 4-3 Big 12) at Utah Utes (11-7, 3-4 Big 12)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Baylor visits Utah after VJ Edgecombe scored 30 points in Baylor’s 70-62 victory over the Kansas State Wildcats.

The Utes have gone 10-2 at home. Utah is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bears are 4-3 in conference games. Baylor is sixth in the Big 12 with 34.4 rebounds per game led by Norchad Omier averaging 10.1.

Utah’s average of 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Baylor gives up. Baylor has shot at a 46.2% clip from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points higher than the 39.9% shooting opponents of Utah have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabe Madsen is scoring 15.3 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Utes. Lawson Lovering is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games.

Omier is averaging 15.1 points and 10.1 rebounds for the Bears. Edgecombe is averaging 15.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.6 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 5-5, averaging 70.3 points, 32.8 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Bears: 7-3, averaging 77.6 points, 35.5 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.