Edgecombe and Baylor host No. 11 Kansas

Kansas Jayhawks (15-5, 6-3 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (13-7, 5-4 Big 12)

Waco, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Baylor plays No. 11 Kansas after VJ Edgecombe scored 28 points in Baylor’s 93-89 overtime loss to the BYU Cougars.

The Bears are 9-1 in home games. Baylor ranks ninth in the Big 12 at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 69.1 points while holding opponents to 43.9% shooting.

The Jayhawks are 6-3 in Big 12 play. Kansas is ninth in college basketball with 26.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Hunter Dickinson averaging 7.2.

Baylor makes 46.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.9 percentage points higher than Kansas has allowed to its opponents (38.3%). Kansas averages 8.5 more points per game (77.6) than Baylor gives up to opponents (69.1).

The Bears and Jayhawks square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Norchad Omier is averaging 15.3 points and 10.1 rebounds for the Bears. Edgecombe is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games.

Dickinson is shooting 52.5% and averaging 16.3 points for the Jayhawks. Zeke Mayo is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 75.9 points, 35.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Jayhawks: 7-3, averaging 76.7 points, 39.2 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.