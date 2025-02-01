Eastern Washington visits Weber State after Williams’ 35-point game

Eastern Washington Eagles (6-16, 2-7 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (8-14, 2-6 Big Sky)

Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -2.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington faces Weber State after Mason Williams scored 35 points in Eastern Washington’s 78-70 loss to the Idaho State Bengals.

The Wildcats are 3-6 in home games. Weber State is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Eagles are 2-7 in Big Sky play. Eastern Washington gives up 76.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.5 points per game.

Weber State averages 74.8 points per game, 1.2 fewer points than the 76.0 Eastern Washington allows. Eastern Washington has shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 43.6% shooting opponents of Weber State have averaged.

The Wildcats and Eagles square off Saturday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blaise Threatt is averaging 17.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.2 steals for the Wildcats. Dyson Koehler is averaging 10.4 points over the past 10 games.

Andrew Cook is averaging 14.8 points and 1.5 steals for the Eagles. Williams is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 68.4 points, 26.3 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 69.5 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.