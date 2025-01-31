Eastern Washington takes on Weber State following Williams’ 35-point game

Eastern Washington Eagles (6-16, 2-7 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (8-14, 2-6 Big Sky)

Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington visits Weber State after Mason Williams scored 35 points in Eastern Washington’s 78-70 loss to the Idaho State Bengals.

The Wildcats have gone 3-6 in home games. Weber State is 4-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.8 turnovers per game.

The Eagles are 2-7 in Big Sky play. Eastern Washington is eighth in the Big Sky scoring 72.5 points per game and is shooting 45.7%.

Weber State’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Eastern Washington gives up. Eastern Washington averages 72.5 points per game, 0.2 more than the 72.3 Weber State allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blaise Threatt is shooting 52.7% and averaging 17.7 points for the Wildcats. Dyson Koehler is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

Nic McClain is averaging 13 points, 3.7 assists and 2.1 steals for the Eagles. Williams is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 68.4 points, 26.3 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 69.5 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.