Eastern Washington plays Sacramento State on 10-game road skid

Eastern Washington Eagles (7-15, 3-7 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (10-12, 3-6 Big Sky)

Sacramento, California; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington will look to break its 10-game road skid when the Eagles visit Sacramento State.

The Hornets are 6-4 in home games. Sacramento State ranks eighth in the Big Sky with 8.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Fatoumata Jaiteh averaging 1.9.

The Eagles are 3-7 in conference games. Eastern Washington has a 0-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Sacramento State averages 64.0 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than the 66.1 Eastern Washington allows. Eastern Washington averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Sacramento State gives up.

The Hornets and Eagles square off Thursday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaydia Martin is averaging 14 points for the Hornets. Benthe Versteeg is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

Peyton Howard is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Eagles. Kourtney Grossman is averaging 12.9 points and 13.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 3-7, averaging 60.6 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 65.0 points, 36.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.