Eastern Washington plays in Big Sky Tournament against the Sacramento State

Sacramento State Hornets (14-17, 7-11 Big Sky) vs. Eastern Washington Eagles (11-19, 7-11 Big Sky)

Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington plays in the Big Sky Tournament against Sacramento State.

The Eagles have gone 7-11 against Big Sky teams, with a 4-8 record in non-conference play. Eastern Washington is sixth in the Big Sky at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 66.1 points while holding opponents to 40.0% shooting.

The Hornets’ record in Big Sky play is 7-11.

Eastern Washington is shooting 37.8% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 38.5% Sacramento State allows to opponents. Sacramento State averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Eastern Washington allows.

The teams did not meet during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peyton Howard averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 29.3% from beyond the arc. Kourtney Grossman is averaging 10.4 points and 10.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Katie Peneueta is averaging 8.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Hornets. Jaydia Martin is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 65.0 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Hornets: 4-6, averaging 60.6 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.