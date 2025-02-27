Eastern Washington hosts Weber State after Threatt’s 27-point game

Weber State Wildcats (10-19, 4-11 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (10-18, 6-9 Big Sky)

Cheney, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -4.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State visits Eastern Washington after Blaise Threatt scored 27 points in Weber State’s 60-58 win over the Portland State Vikings.

The Eagles have gone 8-4 in home games. Eastern Washington is sixth in the Big Sky with 7.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Emmett Marquardt averaging 1.3.

The Wildcats have gone 4-11 against Big Sky opponents. Weber State averages 10.7 turnovers per game and is 4-8 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Eastern Washington makes 45.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than Weber State has allowed to its opponents (43.6%). Weber State averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Eastern Washington allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Cook is shooting 55.2% and averaging 15.6 points for the Eagles. Mason Williams is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Threatt is shooting 52.7% and averaging 19.6 points for the Wildcats. Viljami Vartiainen is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 70.2 points, 25.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 67.1 points, 28.1 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.