Eastern Washington faces Northern Colorado on 3-game losing streak

Eastern Washington Eagles (6-13, 2-5 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (8-10, 1-6 Big Sky)

Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington heads into the matchup with Northern Colorado as losers of three in a row.

The Bears have gone 6-3 at home. Northern Colorado is sixth in the Big Sky scoring 65.5 points while shooting 44.5% from the field.

The Eagles have gone 2-5 against Big Sky opponents. Eastern Washington is seventh in the Big Sky with 12.6 assists per game led by Peyton Howard averaging 3.7.

Northern Colorado’s average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Eastern Washington gives up. Eastern Washington averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Northern Colorado allows.

The Bears and Eagles meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ella Van Weelden is shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 7.4 points. London Gamble is shooting 39.5% and averaging 9.1 points over the past 10 games.

Howard is averaging 13.8 points, 3.7 assists and 1.8 steals for the Eagles. Kourtney Grossman is averaging 12 points, 12.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 2-8, averaging 53.4 points, 25.0 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 66.9 points, 39.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.