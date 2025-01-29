Eastern Washington Eagles face the Idaho State Bengals on 4-game skid

Idaho State Bengals (7-11, 2-5 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (6-14, 2-6 Big Sky)

Cheney, Washington; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington looks to stop its four-game slide when the Eagles play Idaho State.

The Eagles have gone 6-3 at home. Eastern Washington is 3-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bengals have gone 2-5 against Big Sky opponents. Idaho State ranks seventh in the Big Sky scoring 28.0 points per game in the paint led by Halle Wright averaging 12.0.

Eastern Washington is shooting 37.3% from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points lower than the 41.4% Idaho State allows to opponents. Idaho State has shot at a 39.0% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points less than the 39.8% shooting opponents of Eastern Washington have averaged.

The Eagles and Bengals match up Thursday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peyton Howard is averaging 13.6 points, 3.6 assists and 1.8 steals for the Eagles. Kourtney Grossman is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

Kacey Spink is averaging 5.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.6 steals for the Bengals. Sophia Covello is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 67.6 points, 39.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Bengals: 4-6, averaging 62.7 points, 34.4 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.