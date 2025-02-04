Eastern Michigan visits Miami (OH) following Gonzalez’s 23-point game

Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-19, 0-10 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (12-8, 5-5 MAC)

Oxford, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) takes on Eastern Michigan after Enjulina Gonzalez scored 23 points in Miami (OH)’s 72-34 win over the Ohio Bobcats.

The RedHawks have gone 7-3 at home. Miami (OH) is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Eagles are 0-10 against MAC opponents. Eastern Michigan has a 1-13 record against opponents above .500.

Miami (OH) averages 65.9 points per game, 12.7 fewer points than the 78.6 Eastern Michigan allows. Eastern Michigan averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Miami (OH) allows.

The RedHawks and Eagles square off Wednesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gonzalez is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the RedHawks. Maya Chandler is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Sisi Eleko is scoring 19.1 points per game with 10.2 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Eagles. Olivia Smith is averaging 9.5 points and 1.7 rebounds while shooting 40.8% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 5-5, averaging 63.0 points, 28.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 10.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.9 points per game.

Eagles: 0-10, averaging 60.8 points, 25.1 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.