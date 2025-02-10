Eastern Michigan visits Ball State after Nelson’s 22-point performance

Eastern Michigan Eagles (11-12, 4-6 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (11-12, 4-6 MAC)

Muncie, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan visits Ball State after Da’Sean Nelson scored 22 points in Eastern Michigan’s 76-70 victory over the Old Dominion Monarchs.

The Cardinals have gone 5-5 at home. Ball State averages 76.0 points and has outscored opponents by 1.9 points per game.

The Eagles are 4-6 in conference games. Eastern Michigan is 5-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.7 turnovers per game.

Ball State’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Eastern Michigan gives up. Eastern Michigan averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Ball State allows.

The Cardinals and Eagles match up Tuesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jermahri Hill is averaging 15.9 points and 3.2 assists for the Cardinals. Payton Sparks is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games.

Jalen Terry is shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 14.7 points and 1.5 steals. Christian Henry is shooting 42.7% and averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, averaging 76.7 points, 30.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 74.2 points, 28.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.