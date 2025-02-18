Eastern Michigan takes on Central Michigan, seeks to end 17-game slide

Central Michigan Chippewas (10-14, 5-7 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-22, 0-12 MAC)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan aims to end its 17-game slide when the Eagles play Central Michigan.

The Eagles are 1-10 on their home court. Eastern Michigan is 1-15 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Chippewas are 5-7 in MAC play. Central Michigan ranks eighth in the MAC giving up 68.0 points while holding opponents to 40.5% shooting.

Eastern Michigan scores 59.0 points per game, 9.0 fewer points than the 68.0 Central Michigan gives up. Central Michigan’s 38.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.7 percentage points lower than Eastern Michigan has allowed to its opponents (48.7%).

The Eagles and Chippewas meet Wednesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Westphal is shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 8.9 points. Sisi Eleko is shooting 41.7% and averaging 15.7 points over the past 10 games.

Madi Morson is averaging 15.5 points for the Chippewas. Jess Lawson is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 0-10, averaging 56.9 points, 27.6 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Chippewas: 5-5, averaging 69.8 points, 37.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.