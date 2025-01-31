Eastern Michigan hosts Toledo following Eleko’s 24-point game

Toledo Rockets (14-5, 6-3 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-18, 0-9 MAC)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan plays Toledo after Sisi Eleko scored 24 points in Eastern Michigan’s 79-59 loss to the Kent State Golden Flashes.

The Eagles have gone 1-8 at home. Eastern Michigan averages 16.9 turnovers per game and is 1-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Rockets are 6-3 against MAC opponents. Toledo is 5-3 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Eastern Michigan averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game, 3.0 more made shots than the 4.4 per game Toledo allows. Toledo averages 70.2 points per game, 8.4 fewer points than the 78.6 Eastern Michigan gives up to opponents.

The Eagles and Rockets face off Saturday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eleko is averaging 19.3 points and 10.1 rebounds for the Eagles. Olivia Westphal is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games.

Sammi Mikonovwicz is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Rockets. Destiny Robinson is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 0-10, averaging 62.4 points, 25.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Rockets: 7-3, averaging 71.2 points, 34.9 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points.

