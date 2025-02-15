Eastern Michigan hosts Richard and Ball State

Ball State Cardinals (19-5, 11-0 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-21, 0-11 MAC)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State visits Eastern Michigan after Alex Richard scored 22 points in Ball State’s 78-74 loss to the James Madison Dukes.

The Eagles have gone 1-9 in home games. Eastern Michigan is 1-15 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Cardinals have gone 11-0 against MAC opponents. Ball State is 17-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Eastern Michigan averages 58.5 points per game, 1.9 fewer points than the 60.4 Ball State allows. Ball State averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Eastern Michigan allows.

The Eagles and Cardinals square off Saturday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sisi Eleko is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 10.0 rebounds for the Eagles. Olivia Smith is averaging 9.9 points and 1.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Ally Becki is averaging 15.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 2.5 steals for the Cardinals. Madelyn Bischoff is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 0-10, averaging 56.9 points, 26.8 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Cardinals: 9-1, averaging 77.2 points, 34.3 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.