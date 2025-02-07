Eastern Michigan hosts Durugordon and Old Dominion

Old Dominion Monarchs (11-13, 7-5 Sun Belt) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (10-12, 4-6 MAC)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion visits Eastern Michigan after Sean Durugordon scored 20 points in Old Dominion’s 75-64 win over the Texas State Bobcats.

The Eagles are 5-4 in home games. Eastern Michigan has a 5-9 record against opponents over .500.

The Monarchs are 4-3 in road games. Old Dominion ranks second in the Sun Belt with 35.5 rebounds per game led by Durugordon averaging 8.5.

Eastern Michigan averages 72.2 points per game, 0.9 more points than the 71.3 Old Dominion allows. Old Dominion’s 40.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.7 percentage points lower than Eastern Michigan has given up to its opponents (46.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Da’Sean Nelson is shooting 50.0% and averaging 15.5 points for the Eagles. Christian Henry is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

Durugordon is averaging 14.8 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Monarchs. Robert Davis Jr. is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 74.1 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points per game.

Monarchs: 6-4, averaging 66.3 points, 35.3 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.