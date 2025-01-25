Eastern Michigan hosts Buffalo after Nelson’s 21-point showing

Buffalo Bulls (6-12, 1-5 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (9-9, 3-3 MAC)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -5.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan faces Buffalo after Da’Sean Nelson scored 21 points in Eastern Michigan’s 94-87 win against the Ohio Bobcats.

The Eagles are 4-3 on their home court. Eastern Michigan averages 12.8 turnovers per game and is 3-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Bulls are 1-5 in conference matchups. Buffalo ranks seventh in the MAC scoring 32.3 points per game in the paint led by Tyson Dunn averaging 6.0.

Eastern Michigan averages 73.1 points per game, 8.4 fewer points than the 81.5 Buffalo allows. Buffalo averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Eastern Michigan gives up.

The Eagles and Bulls face off Saturday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelson is shooting 53.9% and averaging 16.0 points for the Eagles. Jalen Terry is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ryan Sabol is shooting 42.9% and averaging 15.7 points for the Bulls. Dunn is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 74.8 points, 27.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.0 points per game.

Bulls: 2-8, averaging 68.6 points, 30.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.