Eastern Michigan faces Central Michigan in conference showdown

Central Michigan Chippewas (13-15, 6-9 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (14-14, 7-8 MAC)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: MAC foes Eastern Michigan and Central Michigan will play on Friday.

The Eagles have gone 8-5 at home. Eastern Michigan is sixth in the MAC with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Da’Sean Nelson averaging 2.1.

The Chippewas are 6-9 against MAC opponents. Central Michigan is 5-12 against opponents with a winning record.

Eastern Michigan’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Central Michigan allows. Central Michigan has shot at a 46.3% rate from the field this season, the same as opponents of Eastern Michigan have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Terry averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 16.8 points while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc. Nelson is averaging 16.2 points and 5.7 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Ugnius Jarusevicius is scoring 16.0 points per game with 7.2 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Chippewas. Jakobi Heady is averaging 15.8 points and 6.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 72.8 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Chippewas: 5-5, averaging 79.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.