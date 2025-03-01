Eastern Michigan faces Buffalo for conference showdown

Eastern Michigan Eagles (2-24, 1-14 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (22-5, 11-4 MAC)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo plays Eastern Michigan in a matchup of MAC teams.

The Bulls have gone 12-2 at home. Buffalo is 20-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.8 turnovers per game.

The Eagles are 1-14 in conference play. Eastern Michigan allows 76.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 16.6 points per game.

Buffalo averages 74.7 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than the 76.8 Eastern Michigan gives up. Eastern Michigan averages 60.2 points per game, 0.8 more than the 59.4 Buffalo gives up.

The Bulls and Eagles square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chellia Watson is scoring 20.3 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Bulls. Kirsten Lewis-Williams is averaging 12.9 points and 4.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Sisi Eleko is scoring 18.1 points per game with 10.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Eagles. Olivia Smith is averaging 11.7 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 36.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 7-3, averaging 72.0 points, 27.7 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 10.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points per game.

Eagles: 1-9, averaging 60.4 points, 28.9 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

