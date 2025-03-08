Eastern Kentucky plays in ASUN Tournament against the Stetson

Stetson Hatters (16-14, 10-8 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (20-11, 10-8 ASUN)

Richmond, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky plays in the ASUN Tournament against Stetson.

The Colonels are 10-8 against ASUN opponents and 10-3 in non-conference play. Eastern Kentucky leads the ASUN with 25.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor averaging 4.5.

The Hatters are 10-8 against ASUN opponents. Stetson ranks fourth in the ASUN with 13.5 assists per game led by Mary McMillan averaging 4.0.

Eastern Kentucky averages 73.1 points per game, 4.4 more points than the 68.7 Stetson allows. Stetson has shot at a 40.9% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 39.7% shooting opponents of Eastern Kentucky have averaged.

The teams did not meet during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Liz Freihofer averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, scoring 11.7 points while shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc. Alice Recanati is shooting 45.9% and averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

Tiasia McMillan is averaging 9.2 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Hatters. Cameron Thomas is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 7-3, averaging 74.7 points, 33.3 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Hatters: 6-4, averaging 68.4 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.