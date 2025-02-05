Eastern Kentucky hosts Stetson after Thomas’ 26-point game

Stetson Hatters (12-10, 6-4 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (15-8, 5-5 ASUN)

Richmond, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson faces Eastern Kentucky after Cameron Thomas scored 26 points in Stetson’s 74-70 victory over the Lipscomb Bisons.

The Colonels are 8-2 on their home court. Eastern Kentucky leads the ASUN with 26.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor averaging 4.8.

The Hatters are 6-4 against ASUN opponents.

Eastern Kentucky’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Stetson gives up. Stetson averages 68.4 points per game, 3.1 more than the 65.3 Eastern Kentucky gives up to opponents.

The Colonels and Hatters face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaitlyn Costner is averaging 12.9 points and 3.7 assists for the Colonels. Alice Recanati is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Tiasia McMillan is averaging 9.5 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Hatters. Thomas is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 5-5, averaging 71.6 points, 34.6 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Hatters: 6-4, averaging 69.7 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.